Sobhita Dhulipa And Naga Chaitanya Wedding: More Inside Pics From Grand Celebrations

First, let us congratulate Sobhita Dhulipa and Naga Chaitanya. The much-in-love couple got married on December 4 in Hyderabad. The wedding festivities were attended by their close friends and families. Location: Annapurna Studios. On the special day, Miheeka Daggubati has dropped some magical pictures on Instagram. In the first pic, the Akkineni and Daggubati family are seen celebrating the groom — Naga Chaitanya. Next, we get a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya striking a candid pose for the camera. The last slide features Miheeka with her relatives. FYI: Miheeka is married to Naga Chaitanya's cousin Rana Daggubati. Sharing the priceless moments, she simply wrote, “Pellikoduku [Groom].”

Miheeka Daggubati has also uploaded a picture of the newlyweds on Instagram Stories. The joy on their faces says it all.

Mourya Dandu also shared a picture of Sobhita Dhulipala from the wedding rituals on Instagram Stories. “The most beautiful, Sobhita,” read the note.

Earlier in the day, Rana Daggubati has also uploaded a picture with Naga Chaitanya to mark the wedding festivities. For the day, Rana picked a white kurta set with a Kashmiri shawl.

Some more magical moments shared by the official photographer - The Yellow Draft.

The first pictures from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were shared by his father, Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna. In the pictures, which were clicked on the wedding mandap, the couple are seen smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. In the side note, Nagarjuna said, “ Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives.”

He also spoke about the significance of the wedding venue. “This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude.” FYI: Annapurna Studios holds a sentimental value for the Akkineni family. It symbolises their long legacy in the Telugu film industry. Founded in 1976 by his legendary grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills has long been a symbol of cinematic brilliance and family pride.