On Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding Pic, Wife Ira Khan Left This Comment

Nupur Shikhare shared this image. (courtesy: NupurShikhare)

Another day, another set of pictures from Ira Khan and celebrity fitness coach Nupur Shikhare's wedding album. After registering their marriage in Mumbai, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a lavish wedding celebration in Rajasthan's Udaipur last month. Now, Nupur has dropped a series of oh-so-cool pictures from their wedding day. From Nupur surrounded by his “best men” to the customised “IN” cufflinks, the album screamed love from miles away. Sharing the pictures, Nupur wrote, “Surround yourself with people who uplift you.” The photos soon became the talk of the town. Replying to the post, Ira Khan wrote, “I love your getting ready pictures so so much.” To which, Nupur said, “Ira Khan, was getting ready for you only.” He has also added kissing faces and red hearts to the comment. Ira, in a follow-up comment, has dropped a series of red hearts and blush face emojis.

Before this, Ira Khan also dropped a special post for her friends. She shared some pictures of herself with her squad on Instagram and wrote, “This is how the night progressed. Notice who hasn't moved. (Weddings are tiring. I needed the rest. And I had all my friends are me for cuddles) The last picture - and then there were three.”

At the time of sharing the teaser of their wedding, Ira Khan wrote, “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn't realise we were getting married in Rivendell (Nupur Shikhare now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings) It is difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta.