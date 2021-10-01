More Pics Of Kareena Kapoor And Soha Ali Khan's 'Tribe' From Little Inaaya's Birthday Party

Soha Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sakpataudi )

Soha Ali Khan, on Friday, shared some new pictures of herself and her "tribe," featuring sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and friend Neha Dhupia, from her little daughter Inaaya's birthday party. Soha posted the photos on her Instagram stories and they also feature her sister Saba Ali Khan. Inaaya turned 4 on Wednesday and Kareena Kapoor attended her Unicorn-themed birthday party with her sons Taimur and Jehangir in a printed kurta set. Sharing a group photo with Kareena, Neha Dhupia and some of her other friends, Soha captioned it: "The tribe" while for a picture of herself and Saba Ali Khan, she wrote: "Sister time."

"The long and the short of it," Soha Ali Khan hilariously wrote for a picture of herself and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son with his first wife Amrita Singh, from the birthday bash.

Check out the aforementioned photos here:

A day after Inaaya's birthday, Soha Ali Khan shared this beautiful post for her daughter.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day next year.

Soha Ali Khan has also featured in films like Dil Maange More, Pyaar Mein Twist, Khoya Khoya Chand, Saheb, Rang De Basanti, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Ghayal: Once Again among others. She was last seen in 2018 movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

Neha Dhupia has worked in several films like Singh Is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, Hindi Medium and Lust Stories. She was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, in which she co-starred with Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni and Shivani Raghuvanshi. Neha also judged reality show Roadies.