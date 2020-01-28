Mona Singh Takes Us Back To Her Wedding On One Month Anniversary

Mona and Shyam Gopalan in a still from the video. (courtesy monajsingh)

Mona Singh gave her Instafam a glimpse of her wedding festivities by sharing a video on her Instagram profile. The actress celebrated her one-month wedding anniversary with her husband Shyam Gopalan. If we had to describe Mona's video, we would just say that it perfectly encapsulates the essence of a quintessential big, fat wedding. The video has snippets from Mona's wedding day, her sangeet and other festivities. We got a glimpse of Mona and Shyam dancing in the video. We also spotted choreographer Geeta Kapoor dancing her heart out. Mona's friend and TV actor Gaurav Gera was seen pulling off his famous drag act in a segment of the video.

Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Mona Singh wrote: "It's been a month already." She added the hashtags #thisday #lastmonth #blessed #happy #onemonthanniversary to her post. Without much ado, check out the wedding video here:

Mona Singh married Shyam Gopalan in December, last year. She posted a picture from the wedding on social media and wrote: "Love, laughter and a happily ever after."

Mona Singh became a household name after she featured in the popular TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, which marked her debut in the Indian entertainment industry. Mona has also starred in TV shows like Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She has also featured in films like 3 Idiots and Utt Pataang She will also feature in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Kareena Kapoor.