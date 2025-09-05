Mom-To-Be Patralekhaa Shares Getting Pregnant Was "Easier" Than Freezing Eggs

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced their pregnancy in July, this year. Mom-to-be Patralekhaa, in a recent interview, shared that she did conceive naturally. However, she also revealed that she froze her eggs three years ago.

What's Happening

Appearing on Soha Ali Khan's podcast All About Her, Patralekhaa said, "I had also frozen my eggs about three years back and now that I am pregnant, I feel pregnancy was way easier than freezing the eggs. My doctor didn't tell me how difficult it was going to be." During the process, Patralekhaa also put on weight. Recalling the emotional and physicial toll, the Citylights actress said, “Also the blues that I had, once my egg freezing was done. So between the two, I would always recommend that the young girls should just get pregnant. It's just easier than going through that whole process.”

Patralekhaa also shared that she didn't know that she had conceived as the pregnancy kit test showed the report "negative." It was only when she consulted a gynecologist, she came to know about her pregnancy. Following the doctor's advice, the couple didn't want to reveal the news for the first three months after they got the confirmation.

Background

In July, the Citylights couple announced the good news on Instagram. Sharing a note that read "Baby on the way," they captioned the post, "Elated."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for 11 long years before getting married in November 2021. They had first met during a music video shoot titled Yeh Aashiqui.

In terms of work, Patralekhaa was last seen in the period drama Phule alongside Pratik Gandhi.