Mom-To-Be Ileana D'Cruz Was Asked If She Is 'Worried About Gaining Weight.' Her Reply

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz did an Ask Me Anything session on her Instagram on Friday. The questions were mostly about her pregnancy journey. Starting the session, Ileana wrote, "It's been a while...ask away and choose to be nice please." During the session, an Instagram user asked her, "You worried you are gonna gain weight?" To which, she responded, "Ok so this question would initially really trigger me. And I think it's because so many people comment on your weight when you're having a baby. It doesn't help when you go to your doctor checkups and they have to weigh you in every time so it's consistently on your mind. Let me just say I've loved how my body has changed these past few months."

Ileana added in her note, "It's such a miraculous wondrous humbling journey. And yes I'm human and there are days I don't feel great. But I have an amazing support system and people that love me and remind me that I am making a literal little human inside me! So 'weight' does not matter. Don't go by what the 'ideal amount of weight gain' should be during your pregnancy. Stay as happy as you can. As healthy as you can. And listen to your body! Do what feels right to you."

Read Ileana D'Cruz's reply here:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

When asked about her pregnancy journey, Ileana wrote, "Honestly, there's so much to say regarding this journey but if I had to sum it up in one word -humbling. May get more into detail if it's something you guys want to know more about."

Read Ileana's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Ileana announced her pregnancy in April this year. She shared this picture and wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling."

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.