Mom-To-Be Halsey Shares Striking Pics Of Baby Bump

Singer Halsey, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, has actively been sharing posts from her maternity diaries. Her latest addition to the collection is a set of striking baby bump pictures that she posted on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, Halsey can be seen posing with a basketball by her side. Halsey can be seen sitting pretty in a bra and a pair of tie-dye pyjamas. She captioned the post: "These spot the difference games are getting harder every day." The comments section was filled with wishes from her Instafam. "This makes me so happy," read a comment. "Aww," added another Instagram user.

The singer, who has been vocal about her reproductive health, in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, said that surgery proved to be a step in the right direction. Halsey previously had a miscarriage and she also suffered from a health condition called endometriosis, for which she underwent surgery in the year 2017. "I was like, 'Wait, what did you just say? Did you just say I can have kids?' It was like the reverse of finding out you have a terminal illness. I called my mom, crying," and added that she made a "pregnancy pact" with her assistant: "Never mind. I don't need to put out a third album. I'm just going to have a baby," she told Rolling Stone in an interview.

According to a recent report by People magazine, the soon-to-be parents Halsey and her boyfriend Alev Aydin got matching tattoos of the word "seeds" on their feet during their trip to Joshua Tree in June last year.