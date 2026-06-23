Pregnant Deepika Padukone Calls ICC's New Maternity Return Guidelines A 'Landmark Moment'

Deepika Padukone, who will soon be welcoming her second child with husband Ranveer Singh, has lauded the International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly announced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers.

Calling it a "landmark moment for women in sport", Deepika shared a report about the initiative on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Under its latest policy, the ICC has introduced a well-structured post-pregnancy return-to-play framework for female players.

As part of the framework, female players who have recently given birth will receive medical and psychological support, dedicated recovery plans, flexible training schedules, childcare support, and other facilities for new mothers and their babies. The initiative aims to ensure that no player is forced to choose between motherhood and a career in sport.

This is not the first time that Deepika has spoken out in support of meaningful change. From raising awareness about mental health to advocating for an eight-hour workday for a healthier work-life balance, the Piku actor has consistently championed causes she believes in.

In April this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced that they were expecting their second child. They welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.

Deepika and Ranveer married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in November 2018 after being in a relationship for several years.

On the work front, Deepika will once again share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)