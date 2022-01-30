Mohanlal Wishes Director Priyadarshan With A Candid Pic

Mohanlal posted this. (Image courtesy: Mohanlal)

On Sunday, director Priyadarshan turned 65-years-old. Actor Mohanlal shared a throwback picture along with Priyadarshan on the occasion of his birthday. Mohanlal posted a candid picture of him with Priyadarshan. The duo can be seen twinning in black and smiling. Sharing the tweet, Mohanlal wrote: "Happy Birthday Dear Priyan," along with party emoji. Director and writer Priyadarshan has worked in films like Oppam (2016), Kanchivaram in 2008 and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea in 2021. He is married to Lizy. They have two children.

Check out Mohanlal's tweet here:

In an interview with ETimes, Priyadarshan had earlier shared, "I cannot think about someone other than Mohanlal when I am making a film on a bigger canvas! It is more of a friendship that we share, rather than being an actor and director. He is the one who encouraged me to make the film. And Malayalam cinema being a comparatively small industry, it was not a cakewalk, to make a movie of this grandeur. It was a path less attempted. Thanks to the digital boom and all those advancements in technology! Yet, we have our own limitations. But Mohanlal took a huge risk by attempting this film. And exactly 25 years ago we tried 'Kaalapani' and now this. I would like to see all of these as attempts."

Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan ventured into movies together and have been entertaining the cinephiles through their professional collaborations as well. Mohanlal essayed the lead role of Kunjali Marakkar IV in the historic film. The duo recently collaborated for Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The film bagged three National Awards including the award for Best Feature Film.