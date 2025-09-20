Mohanlal Reacts To Dadasaheb Phalke Honour: "This Belongs To Every Person Who Has Walked Alongside Me"

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the official announcement on Saturday, celebrating the superstar's four-decade-long contribution to the film industry.

What's Happening

Reacting to the honour, Mohanlal shared his gratitude with fans and well-wishers through an emotional note on X.

"Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart," he penned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the veteran actor in a heartfelt post, praising his passion for cinema and culture.

"Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come," he wrote on X.

In response, Mohanlal expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister, writing, "I am deeply humbled and profoundly honored to receive The Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for your kind words and blessings, they fill me with encouragement and joy. I remain ever indebted to the art of cinema and to all those whose inspiration and support illuminate my journey."

Background

Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Known for his effortless screen presence and wide-ranging roles, he has delivered several acclaimed performances in films like Thudarum, Drishyam, Vanaprastham, and Pulimurugan.

Over the years, he has been honoured with two National Film Awards for Best Actor, nine Kerala State Awards, and multiple international recognitions. Beyond these, he received the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to Indian arts and cinema.

Mohanlal is being presented with the award for the year 2023, as disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the National Film Awards cycle by two years. Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was the recipient of the honour.