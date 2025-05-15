<i>Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning</i> Advance Bookings Day 1: Tom Cruise's Film Is On A Roll

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is ready to arrive in the Indian theatres on May 17. The film, headlined by Tom Cruise, has witnessed an upward tick in the advance sales bookings.

Mission: Impossible —The Final Reckoning has sold 50,000 tickets in leading multiplexes so far, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

To break it down, the spy-action thriller has sold 38,000 tickets in PVRInox and 12,500 tickets in Cinepolis.

With only a couple of days left for the final chapter of the Mission: Impossible franchise to hit the silver screens, the movie is expected to sell approximately 1,50,000 tickets in national cinema chains, added the report.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, witnessed a grand premiere at the Grand Theatre Lumiere in the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 14. The film received a roaring 5-minute standing ovation.

Tom Cruise addressed the crowd at the event and expressed his gratitude to be a part of Mission: Impossible. The cult actioner has been running successfully for 30 years. “I am very grateful to be a part of this franchise,” he said.

Additionally, the Hollywood star heaped praise on the director who has worked on four films in the franchise.

Tom Cruise said, “Every step of the way, what you have done, how you've expanded it, how you just went beyond our expectations. (It is) absolutely brilliant. To be here in Cannes and have these moments—as a kid, I couldn't have dreamed of something like this. I am very grateful to have been able to entertain you with this franchise for 30 years.”

Tom Cruise was joined by Christopher McQuarrie at the Cannes Film Festival. The duo walked ther red carpet together. The actor clicked selfies with fans and obliged to sign autographs. Some of the fans also waved posters and memorabilia from Tom's past films, such as The Last Samurai and Mission: Impossible II. A few even paid tribute to Tom's Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer, claimed The Hollywood Reporter.

