Miss World 2018: Everything You Need To Know About India's Anukreethy Vas

Miss India World 2018 Anukreethy Vas hails from Tiruchirappalli(Image courtesy anukreethy_vas)

Miss India World 2018 Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu is all set to represent India at the Miss World 2018 pageant, which is to be held in Sanya, China on Saturday. Last year, it was Manushi Chillar, who won the Miss World title after the span of 17 years. If Anukreethy is crowned Miss World tonight, she will be the seventh Indian after Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, Priyanka Chopra and Manushi Chillar to win the coveted title. Anukreethy made it to the Top 30 of the Miss World 2018 pageant after winning the Head to Head Challenge from Group 12. Contestant from France, Japan and USA have also made it to the list of top 30 finalists. The winner of Miss World 2018 will be crowned by Manushi Chillar.

Anukreethy Vas, 19, is a native of Tiruchirappalli, who is currently pursuing her BA degree in French Literature from Loyola College, Chennai. She is associated with an NGO, which works for the education of transgenders. "I work for the transgender education. One of my school friends was transgender and whose family abandoned her. That struck me about this topic. I was helping an orphanage and NGO with the education of their children," Anukreethy said in an earlier interview to news agency IANS. She is also a state-level athlete.

After Anukreethy won the Miss India World title in June 2018, in an interview to IANS she said that she has always faced challenges starting from her school days. "The challenges were there forever starting from school because I am not from a city-based place. I studied in Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) which is not really a city... But I was very strong because my mother didn't let me down at any point. She used to say, 'You are a strong person. How can you cry?' and that's how she brought me up," Anukreethy said.

