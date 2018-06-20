Anukreethy Vas From Tamil Nadu Crowned Femina Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas, who was previously crowned fbb Colours Femina Miss Tamil Nadu, beat 30 contestants to bag the crown of Femina Miss India 2018.

Anukreethy Vas is crowned Miss India 2018 by Manushi Chhillar, who won the pageant in 2017 Mumbai: Anukreethy Vas, a 19-year-old Tamil Nadu college student, has been crowned Femina Miss India 2018 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Ayushmann Kurrana.



Anukreethy Vas, who was previously crowned fbb Colours Femina Miss Tamil Nadu, beat 30 contestants to bag the top honour in front of a judges panel that included Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who awarded Anukreethy Vas her crown.



Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana was the first runner-up while Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh secured the second runner-up position.



The judges panel included cricketers Irfan Pathan and KL Rahul and Bollywood actors like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol and Kunal Kapoor.



The glamourous evening saw performances by stars like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.



Manushi Chhillar, along with Miss United Continents 2017 Sana Dua, and Miss Intercontinental 2017 Priyanka Kumari, crowned their respective successors.



Anukreethy Vas will now represent India at Miss World 2018 while the two runners-up will represent the country at Miss Grand International 2018 and Miss United Continents 2018 respectively.



