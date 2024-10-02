Miss Universe India 2024 Rhea Singha To Play Sita In Ayodhya's Ramlila, Says "This Encounter Is Quite Exciting For Me"

Rhea Singha, the newly crowned Miss Universe India 2024, is set to steps into the iconic role of Sita in the much-anticipated Ramlila of Ayodhya. This year's production promises to be an extraordinary spectacle, featuring an talented cast of approximately 42 actors, including Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, who will portray the heroic characters of Bali and Sugriva.

Expressing her excitement about playing Sita, Rhea said in a statement, "This year is special for me in many ways. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, I got the opportunity to play the role of Sita in the world's biggest Ramlila of Ayodhya. I am very excited about this."

Thanking the organising committee for inviting her to perform in the sacred land of Shri Ram's birthplace, the 19-year-old model said, "This encounter is quite exciting for me. I consider myself extremely privileged to have been a part of the Ramayana and had the opportunity to play Maa Sita. I will seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Maa Sita to win the Miss Universe title this year."

Rhea Singha was crowned Miss Universe India 2024 on September 22 in Jaipur.

The Ayodhya Ramlila is set to be a star-studded affair this year, featuring prominent artists who will add depth and richness to the performance. Notable actress Bhagyashree will take on the role of Maa Vedavati, while the acclaimed folk singer Malini Awasthi will portray Maa Shabari.

Subhash Malik (Bobby), Founder President of Ramlila of Ayodhya, stated that this time, Ramlila of Ayodhya will break all previous world records. Last year, 36 crore people took advantage of this event, but this year, over 50 crore people will attend.