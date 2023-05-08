Varun Dhawan's Birthday Post For Wife Natasha Dalal Is All Heart

Image was shared by Varun Dhawan. (courtesy: varundvn)

Actor Varun Dhawan is missing his wife Natasha Dalal on her birthday. On Monday, the actor dropped a string of pictures to mark the occasion. Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped stunning pictures with his wife and captioned it, "Happy birthday. I miss u."

In the first picture, Varun can be seen hugging Natasha. They look cute, don't you agree? In the second image, Varun and Natasha took a selfie of themselves in the backdrop of beautiful scenery.

In the last photo, apart from the duo their pet dog Joey poses for a camera. As soon as the pictures were dropped, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy happy bday Natasha! Lots of love." Tahira Kashyap commented, "So sweet happy happy Natasha."

Varun and Natasha got married on January 24, 2021 after dating for several years. It was an intimate ceremony with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Varun and Natasha, a fashion designer, have known each other since sixth grade. However, the duo fell head-over-heels in love with each other after a couple of years.

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the Indian adaptation of Citadel. Citadel is created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.

Originally, Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra was seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Apart from this, Varun will be seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in Bhediya 2.

