Rapperiya Balam Vs <i>Mirzapur The Movie</i>: How The <i>Shoorveer</i> Controversy Escalated

Mirzapur: The Movie has landed in a controversy over the use of Shoorveer, a song dedicated to Maharana Pratap. What began as rapper Rapperiya Baalam questioning the use of his song has now grown into a wider row, with the music label giving its version, a legal notice being sent to the makers and political leaders and members of the Mewar royal family objecting to the song's placement in the film.

How The Row Started

The controversy first surfaced on September 6, when Rapperiya Baalam alleged that Shoorveer had been used in Mirzapur: The Movie without his permission. The song plays during an action sequence involving Munna Tripathi and his gang, which Baalam objected to because the track celebrates Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak.

"Today, my heart is broken. Some of you may ask why my heart is broken. You might say I should be happy because my song is in Mirzapur. But the Mirzapur team did not take my permission to use my song. Who gave them the permission? I certainly did not," Baalam said.

He also questioned the choice of placing the song against characters involved in crime. "This song is dedicated to Maharana Pratap ji. We are using this song to glorify the villains in the movie. Is this right?" he asked.

ALSO READ | 'Heartbroken': Rapperiya Baalam Reacts To His Song Shoorveer Being Used In Mirzapur Without Permission

Trouper Records Gives Its Side

The following day, Trouper Records, the label on whose channel the song was originally released, responded to the allegations. The label said that Shoorveer was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for use in Mirzapur: The Film. It also identified Baalam as the song's singer and composer.

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"Trouper Records is pleased to share that Shoorveer was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment for in-film use in Mirzapur: The Film. Congratulations to Excel Entertainment and the entire Mirzapur team on the release! @excelmovies," the label said.

However, Baalam continued to maintain that the copyright belongs to him.

ALSO READ | Mirzapur Song Credit Row: 'Shoorveer' Music Label Reacts To Rajasthani Artist Rapperiya Baalam's Claims

Why Baalam Says The Copyright Is His

The dispute became more complicated when Baalam's brother and spokesperson explained that the rapper had worked with Trouper Records earlier. According to him, there was an understanding that Baalam would eventually become a 50 per cent partner, but no NOC was signed for the songs he made for the channel.

He further claimed that copyright documents for Shoorveer are in Baalam's real name, Ashok Manda, and that the family has copyright certificates for songs in the Shoorveer series.

The family also says the songs were created to help younger audiences learn about Indian history through music. That, they argue, is why using Shoorveer alongside Munna Bhaiyya's character is especially upsetting.

The Legal Notice And Three Demands

Baalam has since sent a legal notice to Excel Entertainment and the filmmakers. His family says they also tried contacting Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, claiming Farhan did not respond while Ritesh's team said they would get in touch.

"We have sent a legal notice to the makers; it's in process. Our stand is the same; we will not allow this song to be used. This song in Mirzapur spoils Maharana Pratapji's image," Baalam said.

His demands are straightforward: remove the song from the film, issue an apology and build a school in Maharana Pratap's name where children can learn about historical leaders and their stories.

ALSO READ | Rapperiya Baalam Sends Legal Notice To Mirzapur Makers Over Copyright Row, Lists 3 Demands

Why Rajasthan Is Now Objecting

By September 10, the issue had moved beyond the copyright dispute. Rajput groups and political figures in Rajasthan had objected to the use of Shoorveer during the gangster sequence. Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification, saying Maharana Pratap is a national icon.

"Rana Pratap is a national icon; he is looked upon as the first freedom fighter, and the song Shoorveer by Rappariya Balam describes the attack on the Battle of Haldighati led by Rana Pratap astride Chetak; to use this as a background score is not correct," Rathore said.

He added, "You cannot glorify characters like these in the context of Maharana Pratap - characters who misbehave with women, who are involved in illegal activities like Guddu Bhai and Munna Tripathi. They are not only distorting our history but also debasing it."

ALSO READ | Mirzapur: The Movie Uses Maharana Pratap Song During Gang War, BJP Leader Says, "You Cannot Debase History"

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, former royal and a direct descendant of Maharana Pratap, also called for "strict action" by the Censor Board. Shreeji Lakshay Raj Singh Mewar separately said creative freedom should come with accountability, particularly when dealing with figures with historical and cultural importance.

So, the Shoorveer controversy now has two connected but separate questions at its centre: who had the right to license the song, and was it appropriate to use a Maharana Pratap tribute during a gangster action sequence? Trouper Records says the song was officially licensed to Excel Entertainment, while Baalam continues to claim copyright and oppose its use. Meanwhile, the objections from Rajasthan have taken the controversy beyond the original copyright dispute.