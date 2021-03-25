Mirror Mirror On The Wall, Is Kunal Kemmu Fittest Of Them All?

Kunal Kemmu shared this image. (courtesy: kunalkemmu)

Kunal Kemmu's latest social media upload will serve as motivation for fitness enthusiasts. The actor shared a picture straight from the workout session displaying his well-built biceps. Kunal used the popular quote "Mirror mirror on the wall", from the fairy tale Snow White, to caption it. For this gym outing, he opted for an all-black look. The Golmaal actor earned compliments like "Faaadu" and "Kya baat" from his industry friends. It doesn't end here, the online family was equally impressed with Kunal's avatar.

Kunal was recently spotted chilling with wife actress Soha Ali Khan and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at the Pataudi Palace.

Speaking about family vacations, Kunal had said, "Last year, before the lockdown, we celebrated the New Year in Sydney with a close friend who lives there. It allowed us to enjoy everything at once. For instance, when you go to London, you get the parks but you don't get the warm ocean. Or, when you are in the Maldives, you get the beach but no parks. Australia gave us both. It had big parks where Innaya got to play with dogs. And, we visited the beach to dip our feet, too. Honestly, I can't even think of a holiday without Inaaya."

Kunal was last seen in the comedy film Lootcase. He received the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for Best Actor in Comedy for his performance. After receiving it, Kunal expressed his gratitude towards the entire team and wrote, "Honoured, Happy and Humbled! Best Actor (Comedy) #dadasahebphalkeawards. This one is for the entire team ofLootcase each one of who made the film shine with their talent. And a big thank you to each and every one who watched enjoyed and wished well for me and the film. Lots of love and lots of gratitude."

The 37-year-old actor is yet to announce his next project.