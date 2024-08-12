Mira Rajput's "Happy Memories" Featuring Shahid Kapoor And Kids From Vacation Diaries

Mira Rajput, who had an eventful vacation in Europe, shared a series of images from Spain, London and Munich Olympic Park. Mira Rajput shared captions for each picture of the album. The album opens with a crazy picture of the family having a fun-time. For the last picture of the album, Mira Rajput only shared a kiss emoji. Any guesses for the picture? Mira dropped a beautiful selfie with Shahid Kapoor. The couple can be seen standing amid lush green and a lake in the background. Mira also shared images of the newly purchased crockeries and the items she bought for sister and her "cooking club." Mira captioned the album, "Sunday flip book." Take a look:

Earlier, Mira shared pictures and videos from the Taylor Swift concert she attended with her daughter Misha. Mira shared a reel from the venue in which Misha can also be seen recording the concert on phone. The mother-daughter duo also posed for a cute selfie. Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn't believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams." The Internet showered love on the video. A user wrote, "Awesome ... will be soo memorable for you both." Another user wrote, "Seems like I'm gonna bump into you two at BTS concert too." Take a look:

On July 7, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their 9th anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the actor shared a black-and-white picture with his wife on Instagram. While uploading the photo, Shahid called Mira his "happy place." Take a look:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The lovebirds welcomed Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.