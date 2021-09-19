Just An Adorable Clip Of Shahid Kapoor 'Waiting' For Mira Rajput To Play Bekhayali On The Piano

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor in stills from her clip. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput has amassed a band of loyal fans for herself, thanks to her affable personality and unfiltered social media presence. Mira Rajput often updates fans about her life with her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor through posts and videos on Instagram. Now, the mother of two has given us a peek into one of her many talents. Sharing with us a video of herself masterfully playing the piano, Mira wrote in the caption that she is a trained pianist. In the video, she is seen playing the instrument wearing a mask. We also saw a glimpse of Shahid Kapoor waiting patiently as his wife weaved magic on the piano.

Mira Rajput also attached some notes to the video. “Did you know I play the piano? Well, I did...till my Trinity Grade 3 exams. I was able to play a song by hearing it when I was 3. Now I think I am going to resume my lessons. This is one of the pieces I remember,” she wrote, referring to the tune she was playing.

Addressing the presence of Shahid Kapoor in the video, Mira Rajput wrote, “Husband photobomb. He waited till I played Bekhayali too.” For the uninitiated, Bekhayali is a song from Shahid's film Kabir Singh.

Offering us further insight into her journey as a music-lover and pianist, Mira Rajput said in the caption, “Here's something you didn't know about me. I can play the piano! Well, I'm out of practice, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can't wait to get back to playing. I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up."

A few years ago, Mira Rajput had shared a throwback photo of herself playing the piano as a child. Sharing it, she wrote, “Piano recital!”

Mira Rajput recently celebrated her birthday in the hills with her husband by her side. She said that she was on a "much-needed break" with Shahid Kapoor. In an Instagram post, she said that the break had come after “nearly two years.” An excerpt from Mira's post about her vacation reads, “I may be a few kilos up but I feel so much lighter in my head and heart."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married since 2015. The couple has two children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor.