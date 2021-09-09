A Walk In The Woods With Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput, Currently On City Life Detox

Mira Rajput shared this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's birthday celebrations have extended into a getaway - a much deserved one - away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Mira Rajput and her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor are currently nestled somewhere in the hills - at an undisclosed vacation spot - surrounded by the forest, colourful blooms and a typical hilly fog. On Thursday, Mira Rajput checked into Instagram to share a glimpse of her adventures with Shahid - the couple went for a walk on a hiking trail in the woods and made a pit stop for an impromptu photoshoot. "The woods are lovely, dark and deep," Mira captioned her loved-up moment with Shahid, right in the middle of a hilly pathway.

Here's a leaf out of Mira Rajput's jungle diaries:

On her birthday, Mira Rajput had just the perfect day with Shahid at this stunning location.

She also received a love letter from Shahid Kapoor on her birthday, which went like this: "Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other's arms but on the days we cry in each other's arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn't want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, who got married in 2015, are parents to kids Misha and Zain, both of who recently celebrated their birthdays. Misha turned five while Zain is three. Mira and Shahid celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in July this year. Mira Rajput, an Instagram favourite, often trends for her yoga routines and lifestyle videos.