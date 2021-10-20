Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor Check Out Of Maldives With These Beautiful Memories

Mira Rajput shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Shahid and Mira flew to Maldives with their kids last week

They thanked the luxury resort they were staying at in their new posts

"On a small Maldivian island, I have a place to call home," wrote Mira

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput wrapped their Maldives vacation with stunning pictures of themselves and thank you notes for the luxury resort they were staying at. Mira posted a postcard-worthy photo of herself posing on the beach in a yellow breezy outfit and wrote: "On a small Maldivian island, I now have a place to call home. Soneva Fushi is beautifully envisioned and so effortlessly in tune with nature, which itself is its own brand of luxury. Yes, the villas are stunning and the view is breathtaking, but what I can't thank them enough for is the priceless smiles on my little babies and the warmth it enveloped us all in. I could post of picture of the beautiful waters (which I have a plenty) but I will never forget the way I FELT right here in this photograph."

"Joy; as the sun set on one side of the sandbank and the moon rose on the other and my kids played dodgeball with the friends they made. And that is what means everything to me. Thank you Soneva for honouring the world we live in, being a true testament to sustainability and making us feel at home. Leaving with a few more kilos and bag full of memories."

Shahid Kapoor posted a photo of himself with Mira and team Soneva and wrote: "The best memories are always with the best people. Thank you soneva fushi. Your team is your biggest asset. We had a lovely time. My dear Ravi your filter coffee will be missed!"

See Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's posts here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput flew to the beach destination with their daughter Misha and son Zain last week. They made us green with envy by sharing mesmerising pictures from their vacation on the island. We have picked some of those photos for you, take a look. You can thank us later:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7 in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in August 2016 and Zain on September 5, 2018.