Mira Kapoor's Heartfelt Post For Her "Baby Girl" Misha On Her 9th Birthday: "Fly My Darling"

Mira Kapoor chose the perfect occasion to share a beautiful picture of Shahid Kapoor and her daughter Misha on her 9th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Mira Kapoor sent love and good wishes to her "baby girl".

What's Happening

Mira Kapoor shared a picture of her daughter Misha on social media on her 9th birthday.

Misha is seen sitting on a wooden railing, dressed casually and smiling at the camera.

Mira Kapoor wrote, "Happy 9th Birthday to our sunshine sweetheart. My baby girl is a big girl! Fly, my darling."

Mira Rajput On Her Children Being Papped

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor have mostly kept their children away from the limelight. Rarely do they see getting papped.

Mira also ensures to mostly hide their faces when she is sharing pictures on social media featuring her kids.,

Back in 2018, Mira had requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of the kids and let them "enjoy their childhood".

About Shahid Kapoor And Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor had an arranged marriage in July 2015. They welcomed their first child, their daughter Misha, in 2016. They were blessed again in 2018 with their son Zain.

Work

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy filming Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara with Nana Patekar, Triptii Dimri and Randeep Hooda.

Shahid's last release was Deva, earlier this year, which did not perform well at the box office.

In A Nutshell

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor's daughter turned 9 today. Mira Kapoor took to social media to share a lovely solo picture of her daughter as she wrote, "My baby girl is a big girl!"