Mira Kapoor On The 'Happiest Part' Of Bhutan Trip: 'Stones Were Skipped, Ishaan Khatter Was Dipped'

Mira Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: MiraKapoor)

Mira Kapoor is currently in Bhutan starting 2024 on a happy note with her family. For almost a week, the diva has been posting pictures from the family vacation and giving us a sneak peek into their fun moments. In her latest Instagram entry, Mira shared a picture taken by a river in Bhutan. The photo captures her in the Vrikshasana aka Tree Pose, with both hands gracefully raised in the air and one leg folded. In the caption, Mira revealed the story behind the snapshot, saying, “Driving from a monastery towards the Takin reserve we made an impromptu stop by the river... It looked so tempting, till we opened the car door and froze. At 2 degrees, with tons of heattech and joie de vivre, it turned out to be the happiest part of our trip! Stones were skipped, Ishaan Khatter was dipped and memories were made!”

“If you find yourself by a river in the mountains, roll up your sleeves and tracks, scream through the freeze and say cheese!” Mira Kapoor added.

Mira Kapoor embarked on this Bhutanese adventure with her parents, Vikramaditya and Bela Rajput, her husband Shahid Kapoor, their children Zain and Misha, Shahid's mother Neelima Azeem, and brother Ishaan Khatter. FYI: Shahid Kapoor is the son of Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, whereas Ishaan Khatter is the son of Neelima Azeem from her second marriage with Rajesh Khattar.

Just like Mira Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter also offered a glimpse of their river adventure on his Instagram account. In the black and white photos, Ishaan is captured sporting a million-dollar smile and enjoying a swim in the river. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Bringing in the new year with ice cold dips and warm hearts. Nirvana. Happy new year all.”

During their New Year holiday in Bhutan, the Kapoor-Rajput clan had the privilege of meeting the King and Queen of Bhutan. Mira recently posted a photo album, featuring her posing with the queen. Additionally, a group photo was shared, capturing a moment where the King and Queen of Bhutan are standing alongside Shahid, Mira, Mira's parents, and Ishaan Khatter.

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor got married on July 7, 2015. They are proud parents of two kids, Misha and Zain Kapoor.