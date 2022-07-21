'View Of The Mediterranean Sea' And Milind Soman In A Postcard From Egypt. What's Not To Like?

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Milind Soman is making the most of his time in Egypt. The veteran model-actor recently embarked on a trip to the country with his wife Ankita Konwar. The two have been updating fans with glimpses of their fun times and adventures in Egypt. Now, Milind has just added another stunning picture to his travel album on Instagram. In it, he is seen rocking a T-shirt and shorts. If you are wondering where the stunning image was taken, Milind Soman's caption revealed that he is seated by the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria in the photo.

In the caption, Milind Soman mentioned, “View of the Mediterranean Sea in Alexandria, sun already so bright at 7am after 14 days of climbing mountains, diving in the Red Sea and trekking in the desert, it was nice to spend a couple of hours on the last morning sitting by the beach!” He also added the hashtags “travel,” “Egypt,” “Alexandria,” “love,” “life,” “happiness.” Actor Anshuman Jha commented, “Uff.”

Take a look:

Milind Soman also participated in various adventurous activities while in Egypt and his social media posts are proof. The actor went scuba diving and posted a picture on Instagram. In the caption, he stated, “My happy pose in the Deep blue! Diving with Ankita Konwar post-pandemic after two years, chose the best place, the Red Sea, did 17 dives in the reefs and wrecks between Hurghada and Ras Mohammad… amazingly beautiful !!”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar never fail to set major couple goals. Sharing an adorable picture of the duo from Egypt, the actor wrote, “At the top of Mt Sinai with Ankita Konwar! And in the cave where they say Moses hid from the brightness of his own vision. The trek was peaceful under the blazing sun, the landscape was hard and beautiful, and surprisingly, devoid of any other people…My first commandment #keepmoving.” He also added the hashtags #Egypt #Sinai #travel #happiness #love #life.

Before that, Milind Soman shared a photo dump from his Egypt tour. In some pictures, he is seen alone posing with the scenic backgrounds whereas, in others, he shared the frame with his better half. For the caption, he stated, “On the way to Mt Sinai, to retrace the journey that Moses took 3500 years ago to hear the voice of God. First stop, Monastery of St Catherine, who was martyred at the age of 18 in the 4th century.. Faith is everything!”

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in the year 2018. The actor has featured in films like Bajirao Mastani, Chef and Agni Varsha among others.