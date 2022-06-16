Into The Blue With Ankita Konwar. See Scuba Diving Pics

Ankita Konwar shared this image. (courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Ankita Konwar's love for the beach is well-documented on her Instagram timeline. The actress has often spent holidays by the sea with her husband, model-actor Milind Soman. Now, Ankita has taken her love for the deep blue sea to the next level by taking scuba diving lessons. Ankita has shared a set of images on Instagram in which she is seen taking lessons from an instructor in a large swimming pool. Sharing the images, she said, “And….so it begins. Just another way to train the mind to be calmer.” Several followers praised Ankita's pictures in the comments section.

A few days ago, Ankita Konwar shared an image of her performing yoga at home. She also attached a note to the image, explaining her philosophy in life. Ankita said, “To have faith in the universe also means trusting yourself completely. Most struggles between relationships are caused by lack of self- understanding. Once we learn how to understand and trust ourselves, trust our instincts, everything becomes easier. Note: each day at a time.”

Here's another video of Ankita Konwar practising yoga. In the caption, she said, “Yoga everyday. Keep your faith in the universe.” Replying to the post, Milind Soman dropped heart and clap emojis.

Ankita Konwar also began the week with a “quick 10k run”. Sharing a video, she said, “Do what you love, love what you do,” with a star emoji.

Sharing her fitness mantra, Ankita Konwar uploaded a picture of her performing a yoga pose and said, “'If sliding into the weekend' like were a picture ‘Hanumanasana' requires a lot of flexibility around the hips. Make sure to open the hip muscles before you give this a try A little every day goes a long way. Always remember, consistency over intensity.”

With Ankita Konwar taking scuba lessons now, we cannot wait to see more pages from her beach diaries.