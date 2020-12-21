Milind Soman In His First Ever Advertisement Shoot For Which He Was Paid...

Milind Soman shared this image. (courtesy: milindrunning)

Years before Milind Soman became a top model, he did not even know anything about the existence of modeling as a profession. On Monday, Milind Soman shared a picture from the year 1989 and he revealed that it was for a shoot for his first ever advertising campaign. He captioned the post: "My first advertisement campaign 1989! Before this campaign I did not even know that modeling was a profession. It was a surprise phone call, out of the blue, from a person who had seen me somewhere, asking me to shoot a few pics." The actor added that initially he was reluctant to shoot. However, he changed his mind when he was offered Rs 50,000 for it. "Having been a really shy boy, I was reluctant. But when they offered Rs 50,000 for an hours work, I had to say yes. Thank you Rasna Behl," wrote Milind Soman. Well, all we can say is that that money was indeed well-spent.

Milind Sonam loves to treat his fans to throwback pictures. "Throwback Thursday ! There's something about black and white photographs. This one is 25 years ago, shot by my friend Pat in Mumbai for some magazine, can't remember if anyone does, let me know," Milind Sonam wrote sharing this picture:

Here's another throwback from when Milind Soman was 13. Check it out:

Milind Soman, a supermodel, a marathon runner and now an author, was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! He became a household name after featuring in Alisha Chinai's 1995 music video Made In India. Milind Soman has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He will next be seen in the web-series Paurashpur .