Milap Zaveri On Drastic Weight Loss Journey: Couldn't Get Health Insurance Because I Weighed 130 Kg

Zaveri recollects, "When I applied for mediclaim last August, I was rejected because I was 130 kg! I needed to be less than 100 kg to get one. I was shocked and scared when I learnt that I couldn't get a policy for my wife Gouri and son Mehaan because I was overweight. It made me feel like an irresponsible husband and father. I started dieting and working out from the very next day."
A self-admitted fast food junkie who swore by "veg manchurian and sizzlers", the writer-director says he dramatically changed his eating habits. "I didn't consult a dietician or a trainer. I did it all on my own. I reduced my carb intake. Now, my breakfast includes boiled egg sandwich and tea with sugar. I have only nuts and fruits for lunch, and paneer, dal, veggies or eggs for dinner. I supplement it with 90 minutes of cardio, six days a week. Now I'm down to 94 kg." Milap Zaveri adds that his hard work bore fruit - his application for insurance was accepted in January.
