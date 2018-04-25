Weight Loss: 8 Most Effective Superfoods

Highlights Eggs are very filling which makes them the perfect food for weight loss Green tea is touted to be one of the healthiest beverages on the planet Salmon is one of the best sources of lean protein

With the increasing incidence of obesity, weight loss seems to be on every person's to-do list. With the idea of weight loss, stems the idea of dieting and perfect workout schedule. But let's admit it, dieting is something which no one likes. Giving up on favorite foods to shed some extra pounds; trust us it sounds easy but controlling temptations isn't really that simple a task. But what if we told you that you can lose weight with the help of some foods? Yes, some foods have the ability to induce weight loss and speed up the process as well!

Intrigued, aren't you? Certain foods are blessed with the ability to add essential nutrients to your body and reduce extra fat at the same time. Basically, they work by boosting your body metabolism and controlling hunger pangs.



So let's take a look at the most effective superfoods which will help you lose weight in no time.

1. Eggs

Eggs are synonymous with health. They are extremely low in terms of calories and high in terms of nutritional value. Besides, eggs are very filling, which makes them the perfect food choice for weight loss. The high protein content of eggs reduces appetite, thereby cutting your overall calorie intake.

Weight loss foods: Eggs make you feel full for longer

2. Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away; but besides that, this fruit has the ability to cut extra body fat. Apples are rich in antioxidants, fiber and vitamins which keep you in a good state of health and of course, it is a delicious treat for your taste buds. They are naturally low in calories, and free of fat, cholesterol and sodium. Due to these properties, apples induce weight loss.

3. Spinach

The food that gave Popeye the power the fight Bluto is blessed with the ability to induce weight loss. It is a rich source of vitamins, iron, phytochemicals and minerals. It is indeed a superfood for fitness freaks.

Weight loss foods: Spinach induces weight loss

4. Green tea

While discussing the many beneficial foods for weight loss, you simply can't miss mentioning green tea. Green tea is touted to be one of the healthiest beverages on the planet. This beverage is rich in catechins which boost your metabolism, thereby inducing weight loss.

Weight loss foods: Green tea induces weight loss

5. Oats

Oats are the perfect breakfast food. But are you aware of its ability to induce weight loss? Yes, the complex carbs and fiber in oats keep you full for longer. Half a cup of oats give you 4.6 grams of resistant starch. This healthy carb boosts your metabolism, thereby inducing weight loss.

Weight loss foods: Oats induce weight loss

6. Avocados

Some varieties of fat are good for your body because they contribute in weight loss. Monounsaturated fats in avocados are the weight-loss fats. This creamy fruit is packed with fiber and protein. Only half an avocado in a day is good enough to melt belly fat away.

7. Salmon

Lean protein is one of the best ways to feel full without consuming fats. Salmon is one of the best sources of lean protein. It is also a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids, which again, is essential for your overall health.

8. Berries

Berries are a rich source of antioxidants and fiber. They boost your body metabolism and induce weight loss. Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and other berries can help you to lose weight in no time. Just one cup of berries in a day can help you shed those extra pounds in a healthier way.

Weight loss foods: Berries induce weight loss

