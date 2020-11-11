Miheeka Bajaj's ROFL Reaction To Fan Who 'Still Loves' Her Husband Rana Daggubati

Miheeka Bajaj with Rana Daggubati. (courtesy miheeka)

On his meme page Dingoism, Rana Daggubati has actively been sharing teasers of his to-be-launched YouTube channel. This is the story of how the actor's wife Miheeka Bajaj has been competing for his attention. Her competition is a furry (and animated creature called Dingoism). On the official Instagram account of Dingoism, an 'Ask Me Anything' session was held on Tuesday night, as a part of which Dingoism wrote: "Come on. Go ahead. Ask what you have in mind. I am here." Not a question per say but an Instagram user asked Dingoism to convey her message to Rana Daggubati. "Say Rana, I still love him after he's married also. Ok bye," wrote the fan. Replying to that, Dingoism wrote: "Miheeka gonna be mad pissed." However, Miheeka shared the screenshot on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Not more pissed than I am with you, Dingoism."

Screenshot of Miheeka Bajaj's Instagram story.

Earlier, Miheeka shared the teaser of Rana Daggubati's YouTube show and she hilariously wrote: "Hey Rana Daggubati! How does Dingoism keep beating me to things? You cook for him on Karwa Chauth and now he puts up the promo before me? I'm your wife! First dibs yo."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got married in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August, in the presence of a few family members. Other than members of the Daggubati family, Rana's best friend Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, and actor Allu Arjun, were also among the 30 guests who received invites. Miheeka Bajaj runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.