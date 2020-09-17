Miheeka Bajaj Loves This Sketch Of Husband Rana Daggubati And So Does He

Miheeka and Rana from their wedding festivities (courtesy ranadaggubati)

Highlights Miheeka shared a sketch of Rana on her Instagram story

The sketch is by artist Chandra Symhani

Rana also shared it on his Instagram story

Rana Daggubati got a special treat from artist Chandra Symhani, who made a sketch of his "favourite actor", and Miheeka Bajaj loves it. On her Instagram story, the Hyderabad-based entrepreneur shared the sketch of her husband and added the fire emojis to it. Rana Daggubati too found the artpiece heart-touching and thanked the artist for his creation. "Thank you for this," Rana Daggubati wrote for the artist. Miheeka Bajaj and Rana Daggubati got married on August 8. The celebrations were attended by a handful of guests comprising friends and family members, keeping social distancing norms in mind. Here's the artwork that brightened up Miheeka and Rana's day. Take a look:

Screenshot of Miheeka Bajaj's Instagram story

Screenshot of Rana Daggubati's Instagram story

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are the true blue definition of couple goals. A week after their wedding, Miheeka shared some of her favourite memories from the festivities and dedicated this heart-touching note to her husband: "My love, my life, my heart, my soul! Thank you for being everything I've ever dreamt of and so much more!! You make me a better person in life. I love you!"

Just before their big day, Rana Daggubati summed up his emotions and wrote: "And life moves forward in smiles. Thank you."

The couple had their engagement ceremony on May 21, days ahead of which Rana Daggubati introduced his fiancee Miheeka on Instagram. Miheeka runs the interior designing and event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio. She studied Interior Designing at Chelsea University. Rana Daggubati is best-known for portraying the character of Bhallaladeva in the Baahubali series of films.