Mick Jagger Is In India, Folks. See His Instagram Post

Mick Jagger is in India and the veteran rockstar says he is enjoying the "vibrant sights and sounds" of the country. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter announced his visit on Instagram. "Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!" wrote Jagger alongside his photograph.
