Mick Jagger Is In India, Folks. See His Instagram Post

Mick Jagger is in India and the veteran rockstar says he is enjoying the "vibrant sights and sounds" of the country

Entertainment | | Updated: January 15, 2018 13:51 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mick Jagger Is In India, Folks. See His Instagram Post

Mick Jagger in India (Image courtesy: mickjagger)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India," he wrote
  2. Mick Jagger is seen wearing a black suit with and shades
  3. The purpose and duration of his visit are yet to be known
Mick Jagger is in India and the veteran rockstar says he is enjoying the "vibrant sights and sounds" of the country. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter announced his visit on Instagram. "Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!" wrote Jagger alongside his photograph.
 
 

Enjoying the vibrant sights and sounds of India!

A post shared by Mick Jagger (@mickjagger) on



Comments
Close [X]
The Dancing in the street hitmaker can be seen wearing a black suit with and shades and standing in the premises luxury hotel, probably in Rajasthan. The purpose and duration of Jagger's visit are yet to be known.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Mick JaggerMick Jagger in India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald TrumpBigg Boss 11Chief JusticePadmaavatRape Near DelhiPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................