Michael Bay's <i>The Last Ship</i> Starring Eric Dane To Debut On Netflix In June

Filmmaker Michael Bay has delivered several high-octane action films and television projects throughout his career. From 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi to Ambulance, the list has some impressive cinema.

Alongside directing blockbuster films, Bay has also produced numerous projects through Platinum Dunes, the banner behind successful horror franchises such as The Purge and A Quiet Place.

But the longest-running television production of Bay's career remains The Last Ship. The five-season drama, which originally aired from 2014 to 2018 on TNT, is now heading to Netflix in its five-season glory after 12 years. It will begin streaming on the platform from June 22.

Starring the late Eric Dane, the series is set in the aftermath of a devastating global pandemic that wipes out nearly 80% of the world's population.

The story follows the crew of a US Navy vessel that managed to avoid the outbreak and is now tasked with finding a cure while trying to preserve what remains of civilisation.

The action-thriller received largely positive reviews during its run and currently holds an 83% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In a retrospective review, Collider's Amanda M. Castro praised the show for delivering “explosions, peril, and one very square-jawed commander trying to hold humanity together”.

Eric Dane, widely recognised for his performances in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, died in February following a battle with ALS. The actor also appeared in Netflix's Famous Last Words, a series featuring interviews of notable public figures after their passing.

Michael Bay is currently working on a military drama based on the true story of the recent rescue mission carried out in Iran during Operation Epic Fury. The upcoming film, being developed in collaboration with Universal Pictures, will focus on the rescue of two US airmen after their F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down behind enemy lines in Iran.

The yet-to-be-titled project will adapt from an upcoming book by Mitchell Zuckoff, scheduled for publication by HarperCollins in 2027. The upcoming film will reunite Bay with producers Scott Gardenhour and Erwin Stoff, with whom he had earlier collaborated on 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.