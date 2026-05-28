Mia Alario Dragged Into Explosive West Wilson Hookup Drama in Southern Hospitality Reunion

Another reality TV scandal is about to explode as Southern Hospitality prepares to air a dramatic reunion episode filled with shocking accusations. Amanda Batula is no longer the only star linked to Summer House personality West Wilson. In a newly released teaser for next week's reunion, cast member Michols Pena accused Mia Alario of secretly hooking up with Wilson and later denying it.

The tense moment quickly turned chaotic as both stars argued in front of the cast. Pena even claimed Alario had spoken positively about her experience with Wilson with Salley Carson. Alario denied the accusation, but the drama escalated when Leva Bonaparte stepped into the conversation and supported Pena's version of events.

In the Southern Hospitality trailer, Michols Pena tells Mia Alario, “You lied about lies.” To which, she asks, “When did I lie?”

Pena then told Alario that she “told Sally Carson to f**k him because the d*** was so good.” Alario claimed that she “didn't tell Sally Carson that.”

During the moment, Leva Bonaparte came forward to back up Michols Pena's claims saying, “I was there when you told her that.”

After the heated argument, the cast looked shocked when Leva backed up the claims about Mia Alario and West Wilson.

Mia Alario has now become part of the controversy surrounding West Wilson's after Amanda Batula also faced backlash during the Summer House reunion. Batula was criticised because Wilson was previously involved with another cast member Ciara Miller, who is known to be one of Batula's close friends.