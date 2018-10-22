'#MeToo Has Shaken Up Patriarchy, Don't Stop Now': Top Film Body Member

Sushant Singh is the general secretary of CINTAA. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

TV actor and the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) general secretary Sushant Singh says the #MeToo movement in India has shaken up the patriarchy, adding there is a tough fight ahead as the patriarchs will not give in so easily. "#MeToo in India - the ugliness has shaken me up. It has shaken up the Patriarchy too. The patriarchs won't give in so easily. It's going to become uglier. Let's not celebrate right now, this is just the beginning. We've a very tough fight ahead of us. Don't stop now, else" Sushant tweeted.

#metooinindia the ugliness has shaken me up. It has shaken up the Patriarchy too. The patriarchs won't give in so easily. It's going to become uglier. Let's not celebrate right now, this is just the beginning. We've a very tough fight ahead of us. Don't stop now, else.... — sushant singh (@sushant_says) October 21, 2018

The #MeToo movement in India started after actress and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta in September recounted an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar from the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss in 2008.

After that, a slew of controversies surrounding Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, Anirban Blah, Alok Nath, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba and Kailash Kher have emerged.

The #MeToo movement began in Hollywood last year with The New York Times reporting multiple sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. This led to the opening of a Pandora's box of complaints against celebrated personalities like Bill Cosby, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey.