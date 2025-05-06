Met Gala 2025: What Malti Marie Chopra Jonas Did While Priyanka-Nick Attended Fashion's Biggest Night

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attended the Met Gala 2025. The couple adhered to the theme, impressing fashion critics. Priyanka allowed Malti a movie night during their absence.

The theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at the Met Gala 2025, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas did not disappoint. The power couple turned up in style, adhering to the theme and left the fashion critics impressed.

As the couple walked in, they told Vogue India what their adorable three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was doing at home in their absence. While Nick said how it is very different without her, and that they would have kept on checking in on her, had she come, Priyanka had another response.

The Quantico actress revealed that she had allowed Malti to have a movie night on a Monday, usually, movies are only allowed on weekends.

Priyanka elaborated, "Weekdays, we can't watch movies, it is just for the weekend. 'But today Mama and Daddy were going to a ball', she said, 'Like Cinderella...I'll watch Cinderella today'."

As for their Met Gala 2025 outfits, Priyanka and Nick were seen in twinning ensembles. Priyanka stunned in a polka dot skirt suit by Balmain, paired with a wide-rimmed black hat and a striking emerald necklace. Nick complemented her look with a white shirt, belt, and black trousers.

Priyanka Chopra had made her Met Gala debut in 2017. Who can forget her iconic Ralph Lauren trenchcoat dress with that long train? This was her 5th time at the Met, since her debut.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. The film is slated for a Summer 2027 release.