Met Gala 2025: Katy Perry's AI-Generated Pictures Stole The Limelight Once Again

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Katy Perry's AI-generated images went viral during the Met Gala. The images sparked speculations about her actual attendance at the event. Fans praised her virtual look, claiming she outshone present celebrities.

While the internet is abuzz with all things Met Gala, one of the most trending topics is Katy Perry's AI-generated pictures on social media that went viral, earlier today.

Even though the pop singer did not attend the event, the viral pictures have led fans to believe that maybe she did attend the event after all.

The pictures that took social media by storm features her in a black latex gown with a cut-out blazer bodice. The picture showcases Katy Perry posing at the iconic Met steps.

Fans reacted to the pictures saying that Katy looked so stunning, that she even beat Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Gigi Hadid, who were present at the event.

However, soon Katy's fans noticed the difference in one of the pictures where the dress seemed to blend in an unlikely fashion, into her skin at the waist. That itself proved that the images were AI-generated.

But Katy Perry is most likely preparing for the upcoming North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour, which can be the reason why she was not present at the Met Gala this year. DailyMail also reported that the leaked guest list did not mention Katy Perry's name either.

Last year too, Katy Perry's AI-generated pictures at the Met went viral, where she was featured wearing a floral gown. Katy had reacted hilariously, "Couldn't make it to the MET; had to work."

For two consecutive years, the best dressed of the night is AI Katy Perry #MetGala2025 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NzjXVahUEP — L Ξ Ø ⏃ / Targaryen (@BoyyyAlmighty) May 6, 2025

The theme of Met Gala 2025 was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", the driving points being dandyism and menswear.