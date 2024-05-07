Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt In An Inside Pic With Designer Sabyasachi And Team

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aliabhatt

Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she attended Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, dressed in a stunning saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Hours after walking the red carpet, Alia Bhatt shared an inside picture with her dream team - designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, stylist Anaita Shroff and others. In the picture shared on her Instagram feed, Alia Bhatt can be seen flashing her brightest smile while posing with her team. For the caption she wrote, "Team work Mets the dream work."

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was "The Garden of Time" and Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree perfectly encapsulated the essence of the theme. Sharing pics from her Met Gala red carpet moment, Alia Bhatt wrote, "In the garden of time." In the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Insane insane insane." Sister Shaheen summed up her sister's post with these words, "Woodland princess." Alia's Darlings co-star Vijay Varma commented, "Drop dead gorgeous." Celebrity stylist Ami Desai wrote, "This is unreal." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Ethereal." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Beauts." Saba Ali Khan's comment read, "Exquisite."

In another post, Alia Bhatt mentioned that it took "a total of 1965-man hours" to create the piece. "We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," read an excerpt from Alia Bhatt's post.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina.