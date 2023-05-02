Met Gala 2023-Memefied: Cat Talk To Cockroach, All The Bizarre Trends Keeping Twitter Busy

The best meme of the day. (courtesy: demojustine)

Met Gala, one of the biggest events in the world celebrating haute fashion, is often followed by a chain of memes. This year is no different. The meme-fication of Met Gala is keeping Twitter users across the globe busy and how. Credit where its due - Jared Leto and Doja Cat showing up as late designer Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette has been topping the list. The theme for the year was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." The exhibit celebrated the legacy of iconic designer who died in 2019 and hence, the cat outfits. An unwanted guest and Cardi B's side-eye too have been churning out meme gold (more on that later).

The meme-fication, or should we say, meow-fication of Doja Cat is definitely the talk of T-town (as in Twitter ). "Just witnessed the ultimate internet fusion at the Met Gala: Doja Cat talking like a cat made entirely out of memes. We've officially entered the Matrix of internet culture," wrote a user.

There's no end to these cat memes. Is there? Inspiration credits - Jared Leto and Doja Cat.

An unwanted guest showed up at the Met Gala this year. Like the Internet would have missed the golden opportunity to make memes.

Not the LV pattern on the cockroach. LOL, BRB, still laughing.

We repeat: "This has meme potential."

In a surprising turn of events, there were no Jason Derulo falling memes and Twitter took note. "This is the first Met Gala I've witnessed without a "Jason Derulo falling" meme. Nature is healing," wrote a Twitter user.

This is the first #MetGala I've witnessed without a "Jason Derulo falling" meme. Nature is healing — Alec (@AlecJaneHolland) May 2, 2023

We know it when we see a good one - pure untapped meme protentional right there, thanks to Cardi B's side eye.

Rapper Lil Nas X, who is known for his eccentric red carpet appearances, did what he does best. "ITS GIVING... troll," commented a Twitter user. We wonder if his look was inspired by The Tin Man from The Wizard Of Oz.

Which Met Gala meme did you like the best? Let us know using the comments section below.