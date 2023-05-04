Met Gala 2023: Isha Ambani Is Shloka Mehta's Sister Diya's 'Favourite Partner In Life And Crime'

Isha Ambani with Diya Mehta Jatia. (courtesy: dmjatia)

Met Gala is over but the pictures from the grand ball held earlier this week, keep getting better and better. Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta Jatia, a fashion consultant and influencer, who attended the Met Gala this year, shared pictures of herself with Isha Ambani on the red carpet on her Instagram stories. FYI, Shloka Mehta is married to Isha Ambani's brother Akash Ambani. Meanwhile, Diya Mehta Jatia reposted the photos shared by Isha Ambani on her private Instagram account and she captioned it: "From diapers to red carpets. My bestest." She added, "Favourite partner in life and crime." She also reposted another picture of herself with Isha Ambani from the Met Gala on her Instagram stories.

See the photos shared by Diya Mehta Jatia here:

Screenshot of Diya Mehta Jatia's Instagram story

Screenshot of Diya Mehta Jatia's Instagram story

Diya Mehta Jatia shared this video from her Met Gala appearance and she wrote: "The first time we MET and it was unforgettable! The biggest night of fashion was everything it promised to be. To the amazing team that helped me make this my dream debut-cannot thank you enough."

Diya Mehta wore a black and green Prabal Gurung outfit. Sharing pictures of her Met Gala look, she wrote, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty. At the Met Gala 2023, celebrating the legacy of a man who defined fashion and style as we know today. For me, fashion is all about breaking barriers and blending cultures and today seemed the perfect way to do that! I'm honored to represent my heritage on this global platform by adding a touch of India to this stunning Prabal Gurung outfit. An unforgettable night of glamour, fashion, and art awaits."

Isha Ambani too wore a Prabal Gurung outfit to the ball - a saree-style gown. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani shared pictures of Isha Ambani's look on Instagram and she wrote: "Our vision for Isha's look last night drew from Karl's favourite colour palette with a smattering of pearls in a draped silhouette inspired by the sari from Prabal Gurung's atelier. You can't think of Karl without a touch of humour, we dug into Isha's Chanel archives and found the perfect companion for the look in a mini bag from the 2012 Paris Bombay collection. Lorraine Schwartz put together an exquisite array of diamonds including a custom hand piece. New York in May is a vibe."

The desi representation was super strong at the Met Gala this year. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Natasha Poonawalla also attended the Met Gala this year.