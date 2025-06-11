Meghalaya Honeymoon Case: Chum Darang On Hate Towards Northeastern States After Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: "Breaks My Heart"

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Actor Chum Darang defended the Northeast amid backlash after Raja Raghuvanshi's murder.

Actor Chum Darang, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, has spoken out in support of the Northeastern states amid the backlash following the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya.

The incident, which took place during Raja's honeymoon, has led to negative chatter online and even affected tourism in the region, with travel agencies reporting booking cancellations.

Reacting to this, Chum defended the Northeast and urged people not to generalise or blame the entire region for a crime.

Taking to her Instagram story, Chum wrote, "This Raja Raghuvanshi case had me shook beyond words. I am sure everyone was worried for the 'wife' after the news of Raja being found. But never did I think she would be behind all this. Breaks my heart."

She added, "Also, I saw a lot of people were blaming the locals, the state, the region, to find out what? I am not saying NE states mein crime hota nehi hai, but sidha logon pe ungli uthana acchi baat nehi hai (I am not saying the northeast states are crime free, but it is wrong to point fingers at the people). My condolences."

Background

Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi had gone missing along with his wife Sonam while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Days later, his body was found near the Weisawdong waterfalls, and investigations revealed that Sonam had allegedly conspired with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, to murder him.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case -Sonam Raghuvanshi and four men identified as Raj Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi.

While Sonam was arrested from a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Monday, Rajput was also held in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur. The remaining three accused were arrested from different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Raja's family stated that Sonam had organised the Meghalaya honeymoon and had requested Rs 9 lakh for arrangements. She also convinced him to bring valuable jewellery despite family objections. Sonam, on the other hand, claims she was kidnapped and drugged.