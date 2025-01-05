Megha Chakraborty Gets Engaged To <i>Kaatelal And Sons</i> Co-Star Sahil Phull In Goa

Congratulations to Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull. The couple got engaged on New Year's, January 1, in Goa. Megha and Sahil shared the news of their engagement through a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

Sharing pictures from their dreamy proposal, Megha wrote, "New Year, New Beginnings. As we welcome 2025 with hope and gratitude, We have a special announcement to share—WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!. Our journey of love has led us to this beautiful chapter, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with all of you."

She added, "Here's to a year filled with love, laughter, and endless celebrations. Wishing you all a joyful and blessed New Year! With love, Sahil & Megha.” The opening frame featured Sahil on one knee, presenting a bouquet of flowers to Megha. There were also glimpses of the couple hugging and cutting a cake together, with the "Will You Marry Me?" setup in the background. Take a look:

Reacting to the post, actress Sayantani Guhathakurta wrote, “Congratulations both of u. God bless u both." Aneri Vajani added, "Wohhoooo congratulations." Actor Paras Arora said, "Congratulations both of you."

In an interview with Etimes, Sahil Phull revealed their wedding date. The actor said, "The wedding is on January 21 in Jammu, which is my hometown and before that, we will have the haldi and other ceremonies. It is going to be a close-knit affair, with just our families and close friends.”

Talking about why they chose to keep their relationship a secret till now, Sahil added, “We preferred to keep our personal life private and decided that we would talk about it only when we were getting married.”

Megha Chakraborty and Sahil Phull first met on the sets of the television show Kaatelal And Sons, where they played a husband and wife on the show.