Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Sophia Smith Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Two Months After Singer's Death

Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend Sophia Smith is now engaged to boyfriend James Bridgwood. The engagement comes two months after Liam's tragic death. The singer and former One Direction member died after falling from the third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

On Friday (December 27), Sophia Smith dropped the lovely proposal video on Instagram. The monochrome clip showcases the couple sitting on the floor. Rose petals, a champagne bottle and two wine glasses create the perfect romantic mood. A visibly emotional Sophia is unable to hold back her tears.

Later, they share a warm hug. Sophia and James' daughter Angelina join her parents in the heartfelt celebration. Dan Berk's 2021 song Anyone playing in the background set the tone. “Yes, a million times over. 25.12.24,” read the side note.

Sophia and James rang in the Christmas celebrations together this year. Check out their oh-so-cute snaps here:

Do you know that Sophia loves to travel? Back in June, she jetted off to Greece for a summer holiday. Her vacation partners were the usual suspects — beau James Bridgwood and daughter Angelina. See the sweet fam-jam moments here:

You just cannot miss Angelina's first birthday celebration featuring an all-pink decor.

Sophia Smith confirmed her relationship with James Bridgwood in June 2022. They basked in love in a series of pictures posted by Sophia on Instagram. Sophia looked stunning in a beaded mesh top and flared pants. James complemented his ladylove in a sleek suit. “Beautiful day” read her caption. Take a look:

Sophia announced her pregnancy in December 2022. She shared the happy news by uploading a black-and-white video on Instagram. “Our favourite journey so far,” she wrote.

Sophia dated Liam Payne from 2013 to 2015. According to a report by Page Six, they were childhood sweethearts.

Liam Payne died on October 16. Sophia attended his funeral which took place at St. Mary's Church in Buckinghamshire, England. Liam's One Direction band members Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan were present at the private service too.