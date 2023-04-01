Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares A Post For Onscreen Daughter Hirva Trivedi

Ajay Devgn in a still from the video. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa is making a lot of noise and for all the right reasons. The film, which also starred Tabu in a key role, was released on Friday. Ajay Devgn, who plays the titular role in Bholaa, has shared a video with child artist Hirva Trivedi. As per the actor, Hirva's character in the film gave “Bholaa's journey a purpose.” She played the role of Bholaa's daughter in the film. The actor also praised Hirva's screen presence and acting skills. Sharing a candid moment featuring himself and Hirva, Ajay Devgn wrote “The one who gave Bholaa's journey a purpose. With my on-screen daughter Hirva Trivedi, a bundle of talent.” In the background, we can hear Bholaa's soulful track Aadha Main Aadhi Vo.

Bholaa, which is also directed by Ajay Devgn, is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi, which featured Karthi in the lead role. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has “declined” on Day 2. In a tweet, he said, “Bholaa slips on Day 2… The decline was on the cards, since Thursday was the Ram Navmi holiday, while Friday was a working day… Thursday 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr. Total: ₹ 18.60 cr.”

In his review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Bholaa deviates from the Kaithi script in significant ways. But barring the replacement of a male Indian Police Service officer with a tough woman in uniform, the tweaks do not count for much. Worse, they damage the film's chances of being passed off as a middling thriller.”

He added, “Tabu, of course, makes the most of the footage that she gets but still has to settle for second-fiddle treatment. Only two other actors are allowed their moments - Deepak Dobriyal (oozing menace) and Sanjay Mishra (exuding simmering doggedness).”

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Maidaan, which is a sports drama based on a true story. The film, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, will release on June 23.