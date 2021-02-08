Meet The 'Gypsies Of Kaziranga' - Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this photo (courtesy ayushmannk)

Highlights Ayushmann is in Assam for the shoot schedule of 'Anek'

He has been sharing glimpses of his visit to Assam

Tahira too added a few pics on her Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Assam for the shooting schedule of his new movie Anek and is having a blast. From the actor's Instagram updates, it appears that Ayushmann's trip to Assam is a mix of work and play this time. The 36-year-old actor is accompanied by his wife Tahira Kashyap and their kids - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Which means, when Ayushmann is not working, the quartet are living the gypsy life, travelling in and around Assam. On Instagram, Ayushmann shared just a glimpse of how much fun his work life has turned out be in a sun-kissed postcard from Kaziranga National Park. "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021," he signed off the photo.

Ayushmann and Tahira can be seen posing with Virajveer and daughter Varushka in style from what appears to be a jungle safari:

Tahira Kashyap also summed up the essence with these posts:

Earlier, Ayushmann had shared this video of him playing cricket in Assam with pint-sized cheerleaders clapping for him.

Ayushmann Khurrana announced Anek as his new project last week and also introduced his first look in his post: "Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again. Here's presenting my look as Joshua. Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar." Anek is reportedly an action thriller. The film is backed by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Anek marks Ayushmann's second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Amazon Prime release Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.