All That Glitters Is Actually Pushpa Star Rashmika Madanna

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram game is unbeatable. Proof? Her latest post. It is hard to take eyes off her. She looks like a vision in a shimmery golden lehenga. We don't know what you think but Rashmika has declared that she is a “golden girl”. In the caption, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Today, I am the golden girl. How cool.” Wait, there is more. The actress also wants us to let her know what we think of her OOTD. “Do you approve of this look?” Rashmika added. Fan verdict: “gorgeous”.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with the promotional campaign of her upcoming film Goodbye, directed by Vikas Bahl. Earlier, she dropped some breathtaking photographs of herself in an all-denim look. Can you guess her caption? Hint: Something blue. Oh c'mon, it's an easy one. It read, “Today, I felt like a blue.”

Goodbye also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover and Elli AvrRam. The family drama will release on October 7. It is jointly bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and Good Co. The trailer was released earlier this month. Rashmika Mandanna, at that time, wrote, "A part of our Goodbye baby is now yours... This one is special for so many reasons but for now, I hope you and your family like this."



Goodbye is close to Rashmika Mandanna's heart, and she made it a point to share her feelings with the world in her wrap-up post. She wrote, “Hate to say goodbye to my baby “Goodbye” but guys it's a wrap for me for Goodbye. It's been 2 years since we began this journey amidst Covid waves and everything (it was literally like the vows- through sickness and in health) but nothing could stop us from partying our way through it all and now I can't wait for you guys to see what Goodbye is really all about.. this is going to be funnnnnnn.”



Apart from Goodbye, Rashmika Mandanna also has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.