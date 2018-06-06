Meet Kangana Ranaut's New London Gym Buddy - Sophie Choudry

Kangana Ranaut is in London, reportedly for her forthcoming film Mental Hai Kya duties, and look whom she met there - singer-actress Sophie Choudry. Kangana and Sophie are the new gym buddies in London. Apart from workout, the two actress clicked a couple of nice pictures from the gym and they were shared by Sophie and Kangana's team on Instagram. "Pilates girls working it in London," Sophie captioned her picture with Kangana, adding hashtags like 'mid-week motivation' and 'fitness.' Kangana Ranaut is reportedly filming Mental Hai Kya in London. In Mental Hai Kya, Kangana stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. (More on the film later).
Kangana and Rajkummar had completed the film's earlier schedule in Mumbai. Of the film and co-starring with Kangana again, Rajkummar Rao told news agency IANS, "It's an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after Queen along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it's going to be lot of fun."
The Prakash Kovelamudi-directed film was announced in March. Amyra Dastur is also part of Mental Hai Kya.
Kangana had ealier told mid-day that she said yes to the film to 'break the stigma around mental illness.'"I realised there was so much stigma attached to being different. 'Mental' or 'psycho' were the terms used to shame me, but these can't be used casually as swear words," she said.
A release date hasn't been set for Mental Hai Kya hasn't been announced yet. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is currently awaiting the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, expected to hit the screens this August.