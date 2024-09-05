Advertisement

Meet Ines de Ramon: Everything You Need To Know About Brad Pitt's Girlfriend

Ines de Ramon is the vice president of the jewellery brand Anita Ko

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Meet Ines de Ramon: Everything You Need To Know About Brad Pitt's Girlfriend
Ines de Ramon and actor Brad Pitt at Venice Film Festival. (Image courtesy: AFP)
New Delhi:

Brad Pitt is officially off the dating market. The actor and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their relationship red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival where they attended the premiere of his film Wolfs. Besides featuring in the movie, Brad Pitt also produced the thriller comedy. Brad and Ines were on a double date at the event, alongside the actor's co-star George Clooney and his wife Amal. Brad and Ines reportedly started dating in 2022. Born on December 19, 1992, in New Jersey, Ines received her bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Geneva in 2013. In the past, she has worked in the jewellery department at Christie's, an art and luxury business company in Switzerland. 

Ines also worked retail at Swiss luxury jewelry company De Grisogono. Before her foray into the jewellery sector, Ines worked with the Kempinski Hotels, a luxury hotel management company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, reported Harper's Bazaar. 

The 31-year-old has been a vice president at the luxury jewellery brand Anita Ko since 2020. Ines is passionate about her pursuit of well-being; she holds a certification as an Integrative Nutrition health coach.

According to Vogue, Ines de Ramon is a polyglot, fluent in English, Spanish and French. Before being linked to Bradd Pitt, she was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The couple made their relationship official in 2018 and married a year later. They parted ways in 2022.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt were first spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November 2022. The duo was speculated to have spent New Year's Eve in Mexico, as per the pictures and videos that emerged on social media. They made their first public appearance together at LACMA's Art Film Gala in LA, last year. She also joined the actor on the shoot of his Formula 1 film, F1, during several Grand Prix in Europe. 
 

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon, Venice Film Festival
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Venice Film Festival: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Todd Phillips At Joker: Folie a Deux Premiere
Meet Ines de Ramon: Everything You Need To Know About Brad Pitt's Girlfriend
Sophie Turner Through The Eyes Of Rumoured Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. See Pic
Next Article
Sophie Turner Through The Eyes Of Rumoured Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. See Pic
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com