Meet Ines de Ramon: Everything You Need To Know About Brad Pitt's Girlfriend

Brad Pitt is officially off the dating market. The actor and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon made their relationship red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival where they attended the premiere of his film Wolfs. Besides featuring in the movie, Brad Pitt also produced the thriller comedy. Brad and Ines were on a double date at the event, alongside the actor's co-star George Clooney and his wife Amal. Brad and Ines reportedly started dating in 2022. Born on December 19, 1992, in New Jersey, Ines received her bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Geneva in 2013. In the past, she has worked in the jewellery department at Christie's, an art and luxury business company in Switzerland.

Ines also worked retail at Swiss luxury jewelry company De Grisogono. Before her foray into the jewellery sector, Ines worked with the Kempinski Hotels, a luxury hotel management company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, reported Harper's Bazaar.

The 31-year-old has been a vice president at the luxury jewellery brand Anita Ko since 2020. Ines is passionate about her pursuit of well-being; she holds a certification as an Integrative Nutrition health coach.

According to Vogue, Ines de Ramon is a polyglot, fluent in English, Spanish and French. Before being linked to Bradd Pitt, she was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The couple made their relationship official in 2018 and married a year later. They parted ways in 2022.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt were first spotted together at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November 2022. The duo was speculated to have spent New Year's Eve in Mexico, as per the pictures and videos that emerged on social media. They made their first public appearance together at LACMA's Art Film Gala in LA, last year. She also joined the actor on the shoot of his Formula 1 film, F1, during several Grand Prix in Europe.

