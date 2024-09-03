Brad Pitt And Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Make It Red Carpet Official At Venice Film Festival

At the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice, George Clooney and Brad Pitt checked into the premiere of their movie Wolfs (presented out of competition) and they did it in style. Both the superstars were accompanied by their respective partners - George Clooney was accompanied by wife and human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, while Brad Pitt made it red carpet official with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The couple were pictured walking hand-in-hand as as they arrived at the Wolfs premiere at the 10-day Venice Film Festival.

See photos of Brad Pitt with Ines de Ramon here:

(Image courtesy: AFP)

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Brad Pitt and jewellery designer Ines de Ramon reportedly started dating in 2022. Rumours of their romance began after they were spotted together backstage at a Bono concert in Los Angeles in November 2022. They made their first public appearance together last year when they attended LACMA's Art Film Gala in Los Angeles. Ines also accompanied the actor to Europe, where Brad Pitt was filming his Formula 1 movie titled F1.

A source told People last year, "This is Brad's first proper relationship since the divorce (from Angelina Jolie). He introduces [Ines de Ramon] as his girlfriend. It's great to see him in a good place. Ines makes him very happy."

Speaking of Wolfs, it is an action comedy film written and directed by Jon Watts. Brad Pitt and George Clooney have previously worked together in the 2008 film Burn After Reading an of course the Ocean's series of heist films.