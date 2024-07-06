F1 First Look: Brad Pitt In The Driver's Seat. Let The Race Begin

Brad Pitt in F1. (courtesy: WarnerBrosPictures)

Are you ready to see Brad Pitt in the driver's seat of real Formula One car? Well, the makers of his next project, F1, in which Brad Pitt plays a Formula 1 (F1) driver, shared the first poster late on Friday night and it is trending even a day later. The poster features Brad Pitt wearing a helmet as he intensely looks into the camera. His eyes do all the talking. Warner Bros Pictures shared the poster on social media and wrote in the caption, "Finally, official. Brad Pitt stars in F1, coming to cinemas Summer 2025. Sneak Peek this Sunday at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix. #F1 #F1Movie." The poster also mentioned that the film is slated to release in theatres in Summer 2025.

Check out the poster here:

Besides Brad Pitt, F1 will also feature Javier Bardem and Damson Idris. The Hollywood superstar went through extensive training in 2023 for the film. The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski.

In an interview with Sky Sports last year, Brad Pitt said, "I've got to say it's just great to be here. We're just having such a laugh, such a laugh, time of my life." Sharing a few details about the film, Brad Pitt said, "I would be a guy who raced in the 90s. He has a horrible crash and kind of cr**s out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines. Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner. They're the last place team, they're 21, 22 on the grid, they've never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensure."