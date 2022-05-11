'Maybe My Amusing Appearance': Ranveer Singh On Why He Makes People Smile

Ranveer Singh shared this image. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh is both acutely conscious of and very grateful for the superstardom he has acquired over the last decade and now wears like a second skin. Currently promoting his new film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer is known for his maverick public persona involving OTT outfits and high-octane energy. And he is all too aware of the impact he has on fans. "People love to see me. They cast their eyes upon me, I appear in front of them and their face lights up, they break into a smile," he told NDTV.

It's not something he takes lightly. "What creative blessing there is then that I can hardly believe that that is the case. I don't know what it is. Maybe my amusing appearance, or perhaps how they've seen me in movies or off screen. I don't know, I can't put my finger on what it is. But this happens every so often. Almost every day where you know you're in the car and there's another car passing by or you're just about anywhere. People smile when they see my face," Ranveer said.

For Ranveer Singh, this is his "purpose in life." He told NDTV, "I think that's the greatest blessing that I've ever had or earned... I just want to make people happy, cast the light upon others... I live to make people smile."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh as the titular Jayesh, a Gujarati father of a daughter who stands up to his father when it is revealed that his wife is pregnant with a second daughter. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film co-stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. It releases this Friday.